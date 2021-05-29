[PDF] Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market : Knowing Some Secrets Will Make Your Industry Grow Amazing

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) ?

Global Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market – Insights

Global apparels, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market was valued at US$ 4,952.4 Mn in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period to reach US$ 7,832.4 Mn in 2027. Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in the global apparels, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market in 2018. The India market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, followed by rest of Asia Pacific.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Intertek Group plc., Bureau Veritas SA, TUV Rheinland Group, SGS S.A., Underwriters Laboratories Inc., TÜV SÜD, CTC Groupe, Eurofins Scientific, QIMA, and Hohenstein

Increasing Demand for Leather Footwear and Goods in Emerging Economies

There has been increasing awareness regarding latest market trends among shoppers. For instance, consumers opt for products which are made from high quality materials. This, in turn, has led to rise in demand for high quality products, which is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.

Moreover, consumers are rapidly aligning towards latest designs and innovative leather offerings in order to match with changing fashion trends. Owing to rising demand for leather garments and footwear, the leather goods industry is witnessing growth in emerging economies.

Apparels, Footwear, and Leather Goods (AFL) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Taxonomy:

Global Apparel, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing inspection, and certification (TIC) Market, By Service Type:

Testing Services Chemical Testing Physical Testing Colorfastness Testing Others

Third Party Audits and Inspection Services

Certification Services

Global Apparel, footwear, and leather goods (AFL) testing inspection, and certification (TIC) Market, By Industry:

Footwear

Apparels

Leather Goods

