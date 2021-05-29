[PDF] APAC Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market : Some Strange Facts About It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is APAC Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions ?

Market Dynamics

Increasing in number of internet subscribers and rise in usage of smart devices are the major factors that are expected to boost the demand for home Wi-Fi security solutions. Also, rising internet penetration, and growth in cyber-crime networks that create malicious viruses are pushing the users to adopt home Wi-Fi security solutions. Increase in cybercrimes is one of the factors that is driving the home Wi-Fi security solutions market in Asia Pacific region.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Cujo LLC, KoalaSafe Inc., and Systems Solutions & Development Technologies Ltd. (SSD-Tech), Cisco System Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Luma Home Inc., Aruba Networks, Inc., Securifi, Keezel Inc., and others

Market Opportunities

1. Proactive initiatives taken by government of various countries, in order to expand internet penetration is expected offer lucrative opportunities for market players

Various emerging economies in Asia Pacific are involved in increasing penetration of internet, by undertaking initiatives for high-speed and cost-effective internet. These initiatives are expected to fuel adoption of M2M communication, thereby driving demand for concerning security solutions. For instance, in 2007, the Government of Malaysia introduced National Broadband Initiative (NBI) with target to achieve 50% household broadband penetration by 2015.

APAC Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market Taxonomy:

APAC Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

APAC Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market, By Home Network Architecture:

Wi-Fi Router

Modem and Router as a Separate Device

Modem and Router as one Device

Wi-Fi Range Extender

Company Profiles

Cujo LLC * Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Key Strategies Recent Developments Future Plans

KoalaSafe Inc.

Systems Solutions & Development Technologies Ltd. (SSD-Tech)

Cisco System Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Luma Home Inc.

Aruba Networks, Inc.

Securifi

Keezel Inc.

