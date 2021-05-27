[PDF] APAC Electric Charging Station Market : How To Turn Your Business From Blah Into Fantastic

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is APAC Electric Charging Station?

APAC electric charging station market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2018–2026). This is majorly attributed to rising demand for electric vehicles. The usage of electric vehicle is beneficial to environment and health, as electric vehicles do not pollute the environment. Furthermore, these charging stations are more economical, as they save costs of fuel. Once the electric supply is setup, it can be utilized for long period of time.

Market Dynamics Use of electric vehicles is a major step towards reducing environmental hazards caused due to air pollution. Electric vehicles does not emit any hazardous gases that are responsible for air pollution. Due to this reason, many governments and environmental organizations are supporting growth of the electric vehicle market. For instance, according to the Government of India, electric vehicles are being taxed at 12%, as compared to 28% that petrol and diesel vehicles are subjected to. Electric vehicles have more economic benefits over fuel cars. For instance, according to study in University of Michigan, for electric recharge of US$ 1, electric car can travel up to 36kms and for US$ 1, fuel car can travel only up to 18kms. This makes electric vehicles more cost-effective. The Government of India is taking major steps towards establishing public electric charging stations. According to NITI Ayog report 2017, the Indian government is providing subsidiary for all the private investors investing in establishment of infrastructure for electric charging stations.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2473

Analysis; Who are the Major Players in APAC Electric Charging Station Market?

PluginIndia.com, Greenlots, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, ChargePoint, Inc., NARI Technology Co., Ltd, Blink Charging Co, Toshiba Corporation, Magenta Power, Star Charge, and Efacec

APAC Electric Charging Station Market Taxonomy:

APAC Electric Charging Station Market, By Charging Station Type:

AC Charging



DC Charging



Wireless Charging

APAC Electric Charging Station Market, By Technology Type:

Level 1



Level 2



Level 3

APAC Electric Charging Station Market, By End User:

Private



Public

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is APAC Electric Charging Station Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global APAC Electric Charging Station market is estimated to account for US$ 3,785.8 Million by 2026 Which are the prominent APAC Electric Charging Station market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: PluginIndia.com, Greenlots, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, ChargePoint, Inc., NARI Technology Co., Ltd, Blink Charging Co, Toshiba Corporation, Magenta Power, Star Charge, and Efacec, Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.