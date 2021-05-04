[PDF] APAC Electric Charging Station Market : Apply These Few Secret Techniques To Improve

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

APAC Electric Charging Station Market

Market Dynamics

Use of electric vehicles is a major step towards reducing environmental hazards caused due to air pollution. Electric vehicles does not emit any hazardous gases that are responsible for air pollution. Due to this reason, many governments and environmental organizations are supporting growth of the electric vehicle market. For instance, according to the Government of India, electric vehicles are being taxed at 12%, as compared to 28% that petrol and diesel vehicles are subjected to.

Electric vehicles have more economic benefits over fuel cars. For instance, according to study in University of Michigan, for electric recharge of US$ 1, electric car can travel up to 36kms and for US$ 1, fuel car can travel only up to 18kms. This makes electric vehicles more cost-effective.

The Government of India is taking major steps towards establishing public electric charging stations. According to NITI Ayog report 2017, the Indian government is providing subsidiary for all the private investors investing in establishment of infrastructure for electric charging stations.

Global APAC Electric Charging Station Market valued approximately USD billion in 2019 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report contains a detailed analysis of the major players in the market, as well as their business overview, expansion plans and strategies. Key players explored in the report include:

PluginIndia.com, Greenlots, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, ChargePoint, Inc., NARI Technology Co., Ltd, B Charging Co, Toshiba Corporation, Magenta Power, Star Charge, and Efacec

The report provides comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, pictures and diagrams. Organized data paves the way for research and exploration of current and future market outlooks.

The report provides comprehensive data on the APAC Electric Charging Station market and its trends to help the reader formulate solutions to accelerate business growth. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the economic scenario of the market, as well as its benefits and limitations.

The market is geographically spread across several key geographic regions and the report includes regional analysis as well as production, consumption, revenue and market share in these regions for the 2020-2027 forecast period. Regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

