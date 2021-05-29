[PDF] Anemometer Market : Few Signs You Made A Great Impact On It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Anemometer ?

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for advanced instruments for air pressure, velocity and quality monitoring is fueling the growth for anemometers globally. Increasing air pollution levels have influenced various government bodies across the globe to impose stringent policies and regulations to control the same. Anemometers are widely used in conjunction with other air quality measuring devices, in turn witnessing rampant growth in adoption.

In 2016, over 54 GW of clean renewable wind power was installed globally, which includes more than 90 countries, among them 9 has more than 10,000 MW of installed wind power, and 29 of which have passed the 1,000 MW level. Cumulative capacity raised by 12.6% to reach a total of 486.8 GW.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ammonit Measurement, FT Technologies, Gill Instruments, Lufft, Siemens and others.

Wind power penetration levels are increasing, led by Denmark pushing 40%, followed by Uruguay, Portugal and Ireland with well over 20%, Spain and Cyprus around 20%, Germany at 16%; and the big markets of China, the US and Canada get 4%, 5.5%, and 6% of their power from wind, respectively. According to GWEC, the increase in new wind installations will reach almost 60 GW in 2017, and about 75 GW by 2021, to bring cumulative installed capacity of over 800 GW by the end of 2021.

Anemometer Market Taxonomy:

Global Anemometer Market, By Product Type:

Velocity Anemometer

Vane Anemometers ,



Hot-Wire Anemometers



Cup Anemometers



Laser Doppler Anemometers



Ultrasonic Anemometers



Others

Pressure Anemometer

plate anemometers tube anemometers Others



Global Anemometer Market, By Technology Type:

LIDAR

SODAR

Global Anemometer Market, By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Global Anemometer Market, By End-Use Industry:

Agriculture

Aviation

Oil & Gas

Marine

Transport & Logistics

Renewables

Others

