[PDF] Ambient Intelligence Market: New Incredible Transformations | mccourier.com

Ambient Intelligence is a part of pervasive computing environment that aids in interacting with and respond to humans in that environment. Moreover, its features includes activity recognition, reasoning, and decision making. For instance, sensor networks are utilized for data collection; and human computer interaction enables natural interfaces. Ambient intelligence is a technology helps in gathering digital information to make interactions between human and computer, easy by expanding the interface media and making it available for smartphone devices and other modes of portable communication. Furthermore, it enables computers to adapt to their user preferences.

Key Players In The Ambient Intelligence Market: Schneider Electric S.E., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Legrand SA, Siemens AG, ABB Group, Honeywell International, Inc., Tunstall Healthcare Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chubb Community Care, Caretech Ab, Assisted Living Technologies, Inc., Getemed Medizin- Und Informationstechnik AG, Medic4all Group, Telbios, Televic N.V., and Vitaphone GmbH.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Ambient Intelligence Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Ambient Intelligence Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of component, the global ambient intelligence market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software and Solutions

On the basis of technology, the global ambient intelligence market is segmented into:

Bluetooth Low Energy

RFID

Sensors Ambient Light Sensor

Software agents

Affective computing

Nanotechnology

Biometrics

Others

On the basis of end-user industry, the global ambient intelligence market is segmented into:

Residential

Retail

Healthcare

Industrial

Office Building

Automotive

Others

