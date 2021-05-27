[PDF] Alloy for Automotive Market : Who Wants To Know The Mystery Behind It?

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

What Is Alloy for Automotive?

Automotive alloys are easy to mold as well as more ductile in nature and provide more strength to pure metals. These alloys are of aluminum, magnesium, and other metals. Increasing demand for electric vehicles (EV) across the globe is expected to aid in growth of the market. This is owing to factors such as it is environment friendly and energy efficient. As per the report of International Energy Agency (IEA), over 750 electric vehicles were sold globally, in 2016.

Driving factors for growth of alloy market of automotive Automotive alloys are easy to forge by forming, machining, and welding, and thus, find application in various industries such as automobile, aerospace, wind, and others. The recent past has witnessed an increase in production of automobiles, owing to factors such as increasing global demand for automobiles and rising disposable incomes especially in emerging economies. According to the report by Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), Disposable Personal Income (DPI) in the U.S. increased by US$ 39.8 billion (0.3 %) in April 2018 as compared to 2017. Demand for passenger cars, light and heavy duty commercial vehicles have directly impacted growth of the global alloy market for automotive.

Industry Alloy for Automotive Study provides an in-depth analysis of key market drivers, opportunities, challenges and their impact on market performance. The report also highlights technological advancements and product developments that drive market needs.

Key players explored in the report include: ThyssenKrupp AG, Sumitomo Metal Corporation, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, UACJ Corporation, Arcelormittal SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., Constellium N.V., Alcoa Inc., Norsk Hydro ASA, and Novelis Inc.

Alloy for Automotive Market Taxonomy:

Alloy market size for automotive is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Applications, Vehicle Type and Region.

By Product Type Steel Aluminum Magnesium

By Application Structural Exterior Power train Others

By Vehicle Type Light commercial vehicle, Heavy Commercial vehicle Passenger Cars



Which are the prominent Alloy for Automotive market players across the globe?

Companies Covered as part of this study include: ThyssenKrupp AG, Sumitomo Metal Corporation, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, UACJ Corporation, Arcelormittal SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., Constellium N.V., Alcoa Inc., Norsk Hydro ASA, and Novelis Inc.

Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report?

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

