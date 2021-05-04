[PDF] Alloy for Automotive Market : Easy Steps To More Sales

The global automotive and transportation industry is characterized by constant innovation leading to integration of various advanced technologies aimed at increasing convenience and safety of consumers and goods. Industry participants range from raw material suppliers, automotive OEMs, distributors, and assemblers to aftermarket players providing wide range of products and technologies for LCV vehicles, HCV vehicles, two wheelers, and cargo ships. The shifting consumer demographics from conventional vehicles to advanced connected alternatives, global automotive brands, increasing discretionary income, and rapidly increasing automotive ownership are among the major factors that are expected to present potential growth opportunities for the industry participants.

Alloy for Automotive Market

Driving factors for growth of alloy market of automotive

Automotive alloys are easy to forge by forming, machining, and welding, and thus, find application in various industries such as automobile, aerospace, wind, and others. The recent past has witnessed an increase in production of automobiles, owing to factors such as increasing global demand for automobiles and rising disposable incomes especially in emerging economies. According to the report by Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), Disposable Personal Income (DPI) in the U.S. increased by US$ 39.8 billion (0.3 %) in April 2018 as compared to 2017. Demand for passenger cars, light and heavy duty commercial vehicles have directly impacted growth of the global alloy market for automotive.

Key players/manufacturers: ThyssenKrupp AG, Sumitomo Metal Corporation, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, UACJ Corporation, Arcelormittal SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., Constellium N.V., Alcoa Inc., Norsk Hydro ASA, and Novelis Inc.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Alloy for Automotive in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

