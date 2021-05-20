[PDF] Algorithmic Trading Market Growth Rate, Opportunities | coherentmarketinsights.com

Overview:

The key players operating in the global Algorithmic Trading market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

Leading Keyplayers in Algorithmic Trading Industry:

AlgoTrader GmbH, Trading Technologies International, Inc., Tethys Technology, Inc., Tower Research Capital LLC, Lime Brokerage LLC, InfoReach, Inc., FlexTrade Systems, Inc., Hudson River Trading LLC, Citadel LLC, and Virtu Financial.

Opportunities

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.

The global algorithmic trading market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2019-2027). This is attributed to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, services, and cloud computing for algorithmic trading. Traders use cloud services for backtesting, trading strategies, and run-time series analysis with executing trade. Traders choose cloud computing as it is capital intensive to build one’s own data centers for services such as data storage, backup and recovery, data management and trading networks.

Therefore, it is easier to rent space over cloud rather than developing software or hardware infrastructure. According to Coherent Market Insights, the cloud computing market is expected to grow from US$ 58 billion in 2013 to US$ 191 billion by 2020, and the professional cloud services market is expected to grow from US$ 15.36 billion in 2017, to US$ 41.59 billion by 2023. Hence, increasing adoption of cloud-based services is expected to drive growth of the algorithmic trading market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Algorithmic Trading market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

Points covered in the Algorithmic Trading market report

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Algorithmic Trading market.

