[PDF] Airport Automated Security Screening Market: Being A Rockstar In Your Industry Is A Matter | mccourier.com

Airport automated security screening market was pegged at around US$ 2 billion in 2016, and is expected to register growth at around 5% CAGR through the forecast period (2017–2025). Increasing requirement to provide mechanized assessment of passengers and luggage, with minimal human errors and reduce time, efforts and expenses in the process is among the primary factors that will fuel growth of the airport automated security screening market.

Key Players In The Airport Automated Security Screening Market: CEIA, Nuctech, SDI, Smiths Detection, Autoclear, American Science & Engineering, Analogic, Rapiscan Systems, Morpho Detection (Safran), L-3 communications security and detection systems, and Optosecurity.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Airport Automated Security Screening Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Airport Automated Security Screening Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of end use, the global airport automated screening market is classified into:

Access control

Passenger screening

Baggage screening

