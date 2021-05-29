[PDF] Air Volume Controllers Market : Few Tips About It You Need To Know.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Air Volume Controllers ?

High requirement from industrial buildings to save energy and reduce cost is driving demand for air volume controllers

The global air volume controllers market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to high requirements of air volume controllers from industrial buildings to reduce cost and save energy. These air volume controllers intelligently match the energy generation requirements with distribution & usage and are used with monitoring tools, such as smart thermostats. Future and past energy consumption data can be analyzed with the help of smart thermostat devices. Such innovations are projected to spur the growth of the global air volume controllers market. However, high maintenance & installation costs and unavailability of spare parts are some of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the global air volume controllers market during forecast period.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls, KMC Controls, Lennox International Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Systemair AB, Vemco Inc., Merrill Manufacturing, and Trane among others.

Global Air Volume Controllers Market Regional Insight:

On the basis of region, the air volume controllers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to its increasing demand for air volume controllers in the construction industry with includes application in residential buildings, commercial buildings, and industrial buildings. High per capita income, high standard of living, huge customer base and huge migration rate due to industrial developments are propelling growth of commercial and residential infrastructure in this region. These factors are expected to drive growth of the global air volume controllers market over the forecast period.

Air Volume Controllers Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of Type, the global air volume controllers market is segmented into:

Variable Air Volume (VAV) Controller

Single-Zone VAV

Multiple-Zone VAV

Constant Air Volume (CAV) Controller

On the basis of Application, the global air volume controllers market segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

