[PDF] AIops Platform Market : Want An Easy Fix For The Industry? Read This!

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is AIops Platform?

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) is a multilayered technology platform that enhances IT operations by using machine learning and analytics to analyze the big data collected for various IT operations tools and devices to resolve the issues in real time. The global AIops Platform market generated revenue of US$ 1,270 billion in 2016. The global AIops Platform market is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 20,428 billion with a CAGR of 36.2% by 2025.

Major Classifications of AIops Platform Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:– International Business Machines Corporation, Splunk Inc., CA Technologies, VMware, Inc, Micro Focus International plc, HCL Technologies Limited, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Inc., Moogsoft, and FixStream Network Inc.

Request For PDF Brochure: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2073

AIops Platform Market Taxonomy:

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Component:

Platform

Services

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Organization Size

Small and Mid-size Companies

Large Enterprises

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is AIops Platform Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global AIops Platform market is estimated to account for US$ 20.4 billion by 2025 Which are the prominent AIops Platform market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: International Business Machines Corporation, Splunk Inc., CA Technologies, VMware, Inc, Micro Focus International plc, HCL Technologies Limited, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Inc., Moogsoft, and FixStream Network Inc., Can i Ask For Customization as per My Requirement? Yes, You can Customise This Report as per Your Requirement Such as Region Wise or Country Wise Data. For Customization You Can Just Click Here and Tell Us about Your Requirement. Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Go Through Our Trusted Clients List: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/trusted-by

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.