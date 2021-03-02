[PDF] AIops Platform Market : Few Little Known Ways To Make The Most Out Of It

About AIops Platform Industry

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) is a multilayered technology platform that enhances IT operations by using machine learning and analytics to analyze the big data collected for various IT operations tools and devices to resolve the issues in real time. The global AIops Platform market generated revenue of US$ 1,270 billion in 2016. The global AIops Platform market is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 20,428 billion with a CAGR of 36.2% by 2025.

AIops Platform Market Keyplayes:

Factors and AIops Platform Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations.

The Global AIops Platform Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

AIops Platform Market Taxonomy

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Component:

Platform

Services

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Organization Size

Small and Mid-size Companies

Large Enterprises

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

About Coherent Market Insights:

