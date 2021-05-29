[PDF] AIops Platform Market : Best Ways To Grow In It.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is AIops Platform ?

Global AIops Platform Market – Insights

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) is a multilayered technology platform that enhances IT operations by using machine learning and analytics to analyze the big data collected for various IT operations tools and devices to resolve the issues in real time. The global AIops Platform market generated revenue of US$ 1,270 billion in 2016. The global AIops Platform market is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 20,428 billion with a CAGR of 36.2% by 2025.

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: International Business Machines Corporation, Splunk Inc., CA Technologies, VMware, Inc, Micro Focus International plc, HCL Technologies Limited, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Inc., Moogsoft, and FixStream Network Inc.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for real time data analysis plays a major role in growth of the AIOps Platform market, owing to the ability of AIOps platform to analyze vast volumes of data through application of various algorithms in real time. In today’s world, due to increasing stiff competition in the market, the analysis of real time data has become one of the major requirement in various organization. Implementation of new technology, such as stream mining in-database analytics and in-memory analytics provides real time analysis for situational intelligence, fraud detection, and customer interactions. Moreover, the increasing installation of Internet of things (IoT) devices has generated large amount of real time data. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights, in 2015, around 145 zeta byte of data was generated by IoT devices, annually and is projected to reach 600 zeta byte by 2020.

AIops Platform Market Taxonomy:

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Component:

Platform

Services

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Organization Size

Small and Mid-size Companies

Large Enterprises

Global AIOps Platform Market, By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

