[PDF] Agriculture Robots Market : Best New Tips About It.

Global Agriculture Robots Market (2020) | Research Report by 2027
Agriculture robots are utilization in agricultural purposes for application at harvesting stage. Robots can be utilized in agriculture for sensing, actuation, and computation of the requirement of plants, which is difficult for a humans. Robots have wide applications in agriculture, which includes soil analysis, cloud seeding, weed control, planting seeds, environmental monitoring, and harvesting. Rosphere, Merlin Robot Milker, harvest automation, and orange harvester are some of the prototypes of robots in this field.
Who are the Major Players in Agriculture Robots Market?
Deere & Company,Trimble, Inc.,Agco Corporation,Agjunction, Inc.,Boumatics Robotics B.V.,Lely holding S.a.r.l.,Ag Leader Technology,AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.,Agribotix LLC.,Naio Technologies
The report primarily attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the crisis. It also provides long-term market growth projections for a predefined period of assessment, 2020 – 2027. Based on detailed analysis of industry’s key dynamics and segmental performance, the report offers an extensive assessment of demand, supply, and manufacturing scenario. Upsurge in R&D investments.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2020-2027) of the following regions are covered.
United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World
Agriculture Robots Market Taxonomy:
On the basis of offering, the global agriculture robots market is segmented into:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
On the basis of type, the global agriculture robots market is segmented into:
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones
- Milking Robot
- Driverless Tractors
- Automated Harvesting Systems
- Other Robots
On the basis of application, the global agriculture robots market is segmented into:
- Harvest Management
- Field Farming
- Dairy Farm Management
- Soil Management
- Irrigation Management
- Weather Tracking & Monitoring
- Pruning
- Others (Fruit picking, Inventory Management)
Points Covered in the Report
- The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
- The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.
- The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
- Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.
- The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.
