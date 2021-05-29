[PDF] Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics ?

Factors driving growth of the global agricultural robots and mechatronics market:

The increasing demand of food for global population is expected to fuel the global agriculture robot and mechatronics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a report published by the United Nation in June 2017, global population is expected to reach around 9.8 billion in 2050 from 7.7 billion in 2017. The population is expected to grow exponentially over the decade. However traditional methods of farming is not suitable to feed around 9.8 billion peoples. Moreover, numerous robotic solutions are developed worldwide to tackle this problems.

The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Agrobotix LLC, Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI), Autonomous Tractor Corporation, AutoProbe Technologies, Blue River Technology, BouMatic Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Conic System, DeLaval Inc., EcoRobotix Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Harvest Automation Inc., Deere & Company, Lely Industries N.V., Naio Technologies, PrecisionHawk, A/S. A. Christensen & Co. (SAC Milking), SenseFly, Vision Robotics Corporation, Vitirover, Wall-Ye, and Others

Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global agricultural robots and mechatronics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Moreover, North America held a major share in global agricultural robots and mechatronics market in 2018, owing to the presence of large number of key players such as Agrobotix LLC, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Clearpath Robotics Inc, Harvest Automation Inc., Deere & Company, and Others.

Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type of farm, global agricultural robots and mechatronics market is segmented into:

Vertical

Outdoor

On the basis of type, global agricultural robots and mechatronics market is segmented into:

Autonomous Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Milking Robots

Other Types

On the basis of application, global agricultural robots and mechatronics market is segmented into:

Harvesting and Picking

Weed Control

Autonomous Mowing,

Pruning, Seeding, Spraying

Thinning

Phenotyping

Sorting and Packing

Utility Platforms

