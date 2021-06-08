[PDF] Agricultural Equipment Market Business Insights, New Innovation, and Trending Demand Analysis

Asia Pacific region dominated the global agricultural equipment market in 2019, accounting for 49.2% share in terms of value, followed by North America and Europe, respectively . Global population is increasing rapidly, which is expected to increase the demand for food. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the world population is expected to increase at a rate of 30% by 2050. According to the World Bank, in 2018, the global population was around 7.59 billion, increasing from 6.75 billion in 2008. Moreover, the global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030. This is rising the need for food thereby boosting the demand for agricultural machinery and equipment.

The latest Agricultural Equipment market report provides an exhaustive study of the global and regional growth trends which is easily understandable by readers. The statistics business data represents overall growth structure and opportunity analysis. Also, The report identifies and analyzes emerging trends as well as the main drivers & challenges. The report presents a detailed segmentation based on technology, product type, application, and various geographical structure.

The global agricultural equipment market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

The Agricultural Equipment market report covers the value chain analysis, swot analysis, porter five analysis as well as the data collected on the basis of primary and secondary research of the market. Moreover, the report describes dynamic key strategic, geographical drivers, competitive advantages, and major manufacturers. A holistic study of the market is considering a variety of segmentation, application, share, size, trend, and deep research.

A quantitative and qualitative analysis will deliver a detailed landscape enlisting the top companies, product information, production, product details and sales value, volume. The report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the focus on studying company reports. Moreover, The intent of the global Agricultural Equipment market research report is to depict the information to the user regarding dynamic outlook, industry plans, policy, growth rate, and forecast for the upcoming years.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:- AGCO Corp, Bucher Industries AG, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, ISEKI & CO. LTD., Tractor and Farm Equipment Limited, SDF S.p.A., Deere & Company, EXEL Industries, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Global Agricultural Equipment Market, By Product Type: Tractors

Combine Harvesters

Rotavator

Power Tillers

Seed Drill

Thresher

Power Weeder

Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

