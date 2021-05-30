[PDF] Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) Market : Few Ways Create Better Out Of It.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) ?

Market Definition

An aerial work platform (AWP) or also called elevating work platform (EWP) is a mechanical device that is used to provide momentary access for people or instruments to unreachable areas, especially at height. There are different types mechanized access platforms are available and are referred as scissor lift or cherry picker. The lift functions in it can be controlled by the operator at the control base of the unit on the work platform itself. AWPs are used for various purposes including construction and maintenance work or by firefighters for emergency access in the time of emergency. They are designed to lift limited weight, typically less than one ton, though some have high safe working load.

The global aerial work platforms (AWP) market was valued at US$ 8,454 Mn in 2018 and 91,204 Thousand Units in terms of volume by the end of 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

This report focuses on Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) market includes : Linamar Corporation, JLG Industries, Inc., MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Haulotte Group, Mtandt Limited, V-tech Hydraulics, Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co, Ltd., and Snorkel International, Inc.

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Dynamics- Drivers

Easy and attractive availability of financing options in the market is expected to drive growth of the global aerial work platforms (AWP) market during the forecast period

Ambitious constructions companies often prefer to buy their own construction equipment, instead of renting them. This is due to availability of easy and lucrative financing options. Such options offer companies flexible payment terms and increase their purchasing power, which in turn, is expected to boost the demand for aerial work platforms and thereby, drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) Market Segmentation:

Global Aerial work platforms (AWP) Market, By Product Type:

Boom Lifts By Platform Height Up to 60’ 60’-100’ More than 100’ By Configuration Straight Articulated By Fuel Type Gas/ Diesel Electric Hybrid

Scissor Lifts Up to 30’ 30’-50’ More than 50’



Global Aerial work platforms (AWP) Market, By Motive Mechanism:

Self-propelled

Manually propelled

Vehicle Mounted

Global Aerial work platforms (AWP) Market, By Ownership:

AWP Rental Service Providers

End-use industries Construction Entertainment Mining Commercial Manufacturing Others



