[PDF] Aerial Imaging Market: Secrets Revealed | mccourier.com

Aerial imagining is known as aerial photography is the process of taking photographs from an aircraft or a flying object such as drone. Different types of equipment or devices are used for aerial photography including unmanned aircraft systems, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, balloons, parachutes, rockets, kites, vehicle-mounted poles, and stand-alone telescoping. Aerial Imaging or Photography is used for calculation, route designing and for updating existing mapping due to its high precision and cost-effectiveness features. The Aerial imaging plays major role in collecting data in the form of images in any location which is beneficial for investigation purpose. Advancements in technology related to UAV and drone has increased the popularity of location-based services worldwide. Moreover, increasing developments in imagery intelligence solutions is driving the growth of global aerial imaging market.

Key Players In The Aerial Imaging Market: Google, Inc., Kucera International, Inc., NRC Group ASA, GeoVantage, Inc., Fugro N.V., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., Nearmap Ltd, and EagleView Technologies, Inc.

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Aerial Imaging Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Aerial Imaging Market Taxonomy:

Global Aerial Imaging Market, By Application:

Energy

Geospatial Technology

Natural Resources Management

Construction & Development

Disaster Response Management

Defense & Intelligence

Conservation & Research

Media & Entertainment

Global Aerial Imaging Market, By End-use Industry:

Government

Commercial Enterprises

Civil Engineering Industry

Military

Forestry & Agriculture

Energy Sector

Insurance

Global Aerial Imaging Market, By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

