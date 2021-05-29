[PDF] Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market : The Few Biggest Industry Mistakes You Can Easily Avoid

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is Advanced Process Control (APC) Software ?

The increasing demand for energy efficient production process is one of the major drivers which is contributing in the growth of the advance process control software market globally. The improvement of energy efficiency by using the advance process control software primarily helps the companies to reduce the cost of the energy and increase the productivity. Food industry, paper industry, chemical manufacturing product industry are some of the major industries in which the energy cost makes up above 3% of the production cost. Large scale enterprises and SMEs needs to install the advanced process control systems in order to reduce the energy cost. In addition to this, the increasing demand of the software to predict the failure at the component level and improvement of data accuracy which helps to improve the system performance which accelerates the growth of the advance process control software market.

Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market Prime key vendors ( Aspen Technology, Inc., ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., GeneralElectric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Siemens AG ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Advanced Process Control Software Market Outlook – Asia Pacific holds significant market share

On the basis of geography, global advanced process control software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific holds the dominant position in the global advanced process control software market and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. India and China are expected to drive the market for advanced process control software in the region. The growth in chemical industry in China is projected to offer significant growth opportunities for the advanced process control software market in the country. In 2016, chemical industry in China generated a revenue of US$ 1.4 trillion (CNY 9.5 trillion), which is expected to reach US$ 2.9 trillion (CNY 19.5 trillion) by 2020.

Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market Taxonomy

On the basis of control type, the global advanced process control software market is classified into:

Advanced regulatory control

Multivariable model predictive control

Inferential control

Sequential control

Compressor control

On the basis of end-use industry, the global advanced process control software market is classified into:

Oil and Gas

Petrochemicals

Chemicals

Power

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, Which are the prominent Advanced Process Control (APC) Software market players across the globe? Can i Add Specific Company? Yes, You can add Specific Company upto 3 Companies. Companies Covered as part of this study include: Aspen Technology, Inc., ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., GeneralElectric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Siemens AG,

