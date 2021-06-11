The Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report an overview of the industrial growth upstream and downstream. The report deeply observes the competitive structure of the market worldwide. The report comprises a detailed summary of the various firms, manufacturers, organizations, and other competitive players in this market. The report investigates the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry delivers in-depth market information based on the data related to export and import along with the ongoing industry trends in the global market. The research help customers to assess their techniques, trends, key product offering, and their monetary status. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

On the basis of region, the global advance metering infrastructure market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The North America held the dominant position in the market in 2017 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. is anticipated to hold highest market share, followed by Canada throughout the forecast period. According to Coherent Market Insights analysis, the yearly shipments of smart electricity meters in North America will grow from 8.8 million units in 2018 to 19.9 million units in 2024. Moreover, the growth in number of the IoT-based devices in various verticals such as electricity, water, and gas are the another major factors expected to boost the growth of the global advance metering infrastructure market. A major trend observed in these countries of the region is installing smart water meters, which helps consumers to improve management of water consumption through access of real-time usage data. For instance, in June 2018, Itron, American Technology Company, announced the launch of its new intelligent gas meter, Itron Intelis gas meter. The Itron Intelis gas meter can be operate in mobile mode and on the Itron OpenWay Riva and Gen5 IoT networks to deliver post-processing analytics and near real-time data. Therefore, IoT-based devices are fuelling growth of the global advance metering infrastructure market.

Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Itron, Inc., Clara Technologies, Elster Group GmbH, Sensus, Tieto Corporation, and Trilliant, Inc. Mergers & acquisition

The study then shows up information on various factors such as global major key players including recent trends, developments, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions. The market report further highlights the product range, product types, applications, and regions of this market. The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. These analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure: Taxonomy

On the basis of meter type, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into:

Smart water meter

Smart gas meter

Smart electric meter

On the basis of solution, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into:

MDM(Meter Data Management)

Meter data analytics

AMI( Advanced Meter Infrastructure) Security

Meter Communication Infrastructure

On the basis of service, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into:

System integration

Meter deployment

Program management and consulting

On the basis of application, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into:

Residential Application

I&C(Instrument and Control System) Application

On the basis of regions, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Furthermore, this market report throws light on the standards research to move the business forward without any problems thus the effects of COVID-19 on the growth of the market can also be easily obtained through this report. Also; it study includes an in-depth analysis of where important types, applications, and regional segments are studied. This Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging strategic growth analysis, market size, category growths, application niches, and geographic expansions.

