[PDF] Accounting Practice Management Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work | coherentmarketinsights.com

Overview:

The global accounting practice management market was valued at US$ 2,693.9 million in 2018 and is expected to increase to US$ 6,455.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

Drivers

The key players operating in the global Accounting Practice Management market are focused on research and development activities, in order to come up with innovative products and optimize expenditures. These companies are also focused on enhancing virtual client engagement, in order to expand their foothold.

Leading Keyplayers in Accounting Practice Management Industry:

Intuit Inc., Aeroworkflow, Jetpack Workflow, Karbon, Inc., Pascal Workflow, Practice Ignition, Senta, Star Computer Group, Thomson Reuters/Tax & Accounting, Wolters Kluwer, XERO Limited, and others.

Opportunities

The emergence of COVID-19 has compelled various small and medium-sized business to shift to cloud rather than on premise storage. Cloud computing offers various benefits including remote access, enhanced scalability, and cost optimization. Such changes can provide lucrative growth opportunities for companies providing cloud computing services.

Increasing number of SMEs (accounting service providers) globally is resulting in high demand for accounting practice management solutions, in order to reduce monetary losses. For instance, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, number of small businesses in the U.S. was estimated to be 30.2 million in 2015. Accounting practice management software provides exact calculations to each and every operation related to billing, proposal development, workflow management, budgeting for different operations, and resource management to small & medium enterprises.

The cost-to-company in manual resource management could have manual errors and lead to higher resource costs and wastage of funds. Furthermore, during manual billing of any transaction, manual errors can occur due to less efficient calculations and can lead to higher costs to the company during transactions between company and customers. Therefore, increasing awareness about fund & budget management is expected to lead to high demand for accounting practice management solutions during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Accounting Practice Management market

No industry has been immune to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic with semiconductor sector being no exception. Despite the early hurdles the industry players faced, there has emerged a glimmer of hope in the recent times. The demand for medical devices such as X-ray scanners, CT scan, and many more has increased significantly to analyze medical conditions of lungs. Such high demand has prompted market players to offer novel solutions with a rapid pace.

Points covered in the Accounting Practice Management market report

A comprehensive insight into key players operating in the market and their corresponding data. It includes product portfolio, annual revenue, expenditure on research and development, fluctuation in revenue gained, manufacturing plants, geographical presence, strategic acquisitions and subsidiaries, key developments in recent years, and growth strategies. Regional analysis, which includes insight into the dominant market and corresponding market share. It also includes various socio-economic factors affecting the evolution of the market in the region. It also profiles key growth opportunities for market players in the region during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive insight into different individuals from value chains such as raw materials suppliers, wholesale dealers, logistics, distributors, and stockholders. It also discusses macroeconomic factors in the automotive industry such as unemployment rate, recession, and rate of inflation affecting the evolution of the Accounting Practice Management market.

