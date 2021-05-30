[PDF] Absorption Chiller Market : Few Super Useful Tips To Improve In Your Industry.

Industrial automation is the use of control systems, computers, IT technologies and robotics for handling distinct industrial processes and machinery as a replacement for human workforce.

How Important Is Absorption Chiller ?

Market Overview

An absorption refrigerator or chiller is a thermally-driven chiller that uses liquid refrigerant or sorbent solution and a heat source to provide cooling to buildings. These chillers use relatively less energy as compared to traditional chillers such as electrical chillers and cool buildings and industrial equipment without using ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Moreover, absorption chillers use heat energy with limited mechanical energy for pumping and can be powered by steam, hot water, natural gas, and waste water. There are two types of commercial absorption chillers used namely single-stage and double-stage systems. In single-stage system, a single condenser and generator are employed. However, thermal efficiency of single-stage chiller is low thus it hinders their cost competitiveness as compared to conventional electric chillers. Furthermore, double-stage system consists of two condensers and two generators, in order to allow more refrigerants to boil-off from the absorbent solution.

The global absorption chillers market is estimated to account for US$ 1,416.9 Mn in terms of value and 13,560 Units in terms of volume by the end of 2019.

This report focuses on Absorption Chiller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Absorption Chiller market includes : Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Carrier Corporation, EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH, Hyundai Climate Control Co., Ltd., Robur Corporation, Trane Inc., Yazaki Corporation, Johnson Controls, Inc., Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd., Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd., and Thermax Inc

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Market Dynamics

One of the major factors that is expected to boost the demand for absorption chillers is growing awareness for energy conservation, therefore taking initiatives to develop energy-efficient scroll and absorption chillers. Moreover, growing adoption of solar-powered absorption chillers in different end-use industries and increasing deployment of engines and turbines are the major factors that are expected to drive the demand for absorption chillers market globally.

Absorption Chiller Market Segmentation:

Global Absorption Chillers Market, By Technology:

Single Stage

Double Stage

Global Absorption Chillers Market, By Absorber Type:

Lithium Bromide

Ammonia

Global Absorption Chillers Market, By Application:

Non-industrial

Industrial Chemicals Food & beverage Petroleum Power Pulp & Paper Other Industries



Global Absorption Chillers Market, By Power Source:

Direct Fired

Indirect Fired

Water Driven

