[PDF] A2P SMS Market : Some Ridiculously Simple Ways To Improve.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is A2P SMS ?

Mobile subscriber consumer base of over 5 billion across globe will provide substantial growth potential to A2P SMS market

According to GSM Association (GSMA), the global telecom operators have over 5 billion mobile subscribers, encompassing over two third of the global population. SMS is the most conventional and cost-effective means for communication that can be conveniently utilized as a form of media and promotional purposes. Moreover, increasing reliance of consumer on smartphones for various activities that include social networking, shopping and usage of mobile wallets on daily basis is expected to provide high impetus to the overall A2P SMS market over the forecast period.

This report focuses on A2P SMS volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Key players profiled in the report on the global A2P SMS market includes : FortyTwo Telecom AB, AMD Telecom S.A., Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Silverstreet BV, Ogangi Corporation, mBlox, Inc., Symsoft AB, Tanla Solutions Ltd., OpenMarket Inc., Optimizer International Group, Inc., and Angkor Data Communications Group Co. Ltd. Industry

The market is capable of becoming one of the most booming markets as it has tremendous growth potential discussed over the said forecast period.

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) dominated the end use industry segments owing to various identification, alerts and phone banking related applications

Typical applications of these services in BFSI segment include authentication of users of online services, banking notifications, critical transaction alerts (due payment, balance statements, minimum balance requirements, etc.), SMS banking and promotional campaigns for new BFSI policies. These applications are projected to increase at considerable rates and positively influence growth of the BFSI segment in the A2P SMS market through the forecast period. Moreover, proliferating e-commerce retail industry is expected to provide strong growth prospects. Retail specific applications include location based promotional campaigns, contests, coupons, product discount & sale announcements and enhanced consumer service. Owing to these applications, customer relationship management accounted for the largest A2P SMS market share among application segments.

A2P SMS Market Segmentation:

On the basis of applications, the global A2P SMS market is classified into:

Customer relationship management services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Services

Promotional campaigns

Others (Query and search based services)

On the basis of end users, the global A2P SMS market is classified into:

Retail

BFSI

Transportation and transit

Utilities

Education & Healthcare

Others (Media, Gaming and entertainment)

