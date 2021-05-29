[PDF] 64bit computing Market : The Best Things About It

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is 64bit computing ?

North America holds the largest market share of the global 64-bit computing market

On the basis of geography, the global 64-bit computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America held a dominant position in the global 64-bit computing market in 2016 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Due to increasing demand for microcontrollers in photovoltaic systems and smart energy management application is boosting growth of the market for 64-bit computing in the North America. Additionally, the increasing penetration of smartphone and tablets and other consumer electronic devices is creating growth opportunities for the 64-bit computing market in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Analog Devices, Inc., Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Cavium Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Graphics Pvt. Ltd, and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The U.S. and Canada are the major growth engines in the region. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, 207 million smartphone users were recorded in 2016, the number for which is expected to reach up to 264 million smartphone users by 2021. Similarly, in Canada, smartphone user population is expected to reach 27.3 million by 2021 i.e. 72.2% of the total population. Asia Pacific 64 bit computing market is expected to exhibit fastest growth in the near future. Growing automotive and consumer electronics industry in Asia Pacific countries is a major factor influencing growth of the 64-bit computing market in this region. Increasing adoption of electronic vehicles in Asia Pacific is increasing the demand for 64-bit computing. China is the leading country for the electronic cars worldwide, followed by the U.S.

64bit computing Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of application, the global 64-bit computing market is segmented into:

Automotive

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical Devices

Military & Defense

Others

