[PDF] 4G LTE Hotspot Market : Know Most Amazing Secrets About The It.

Global information and communication technology (ICT) industry can be broadly segmented into IT equipment, software, IT & business services, telecommunication equipment, and carrier services. Widening business operations and rising demand for high-speed connectivity throughout the business value chain have led to vast integral applications of ICT. ICT finds application in every industry ranging from oil & gas, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), to transportation & transit industries.

What Is 4G LTE Hotspot?

Dependency on the internet has increased substantially in the recent past for conducting business or for personal use. Connecting over cellular data on mobile leads to rapid draining of battery and hence, demand for external hotspot device is gaining traction in the market. The infrastructure at disposal in multiple regions North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Middle East and Latin America among others, is conducive for supporting 4G LTE services without much interruption and hence, supporting growth of the 4G LTE hotspot market.

Global 4G LTE Hotspot Market competition by top manufacturers are: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, FreedomPop, Samsung, Internet on the Go, Sprint, Huawei, D-Link, and TP-Link

4G LTE Hotspot Market Taxonomy:

On basis of Connectivity type,

Wired

Wireless

On basis of Application type,

Commercial

Personal

