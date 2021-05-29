[PDF] 4G (LTE) Devices Market : Some Simple Steps To Grow.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is 4G (LTE) Devices ?

Market Insight- Global 4G (LTE) Devices Market

Market Overview

In telecommunication, long-term evolution or LTE is a standard for wireless broadband communication for mobile devices. Mobile devices are portable, compact, and lightweight computing devices, featured with touch or non-touch display screen an optional mini-keyboard. Smartphone refers to an advanced version of basic mobile phone with various advanced features. A smartphone operates on different types of operating systems namely Blackberry OS, Android OS, iOS, Windows, and others. Furthermore, a tablet refers to wireless, portable computer with touchscreen interface, which is relatively smaller than computer though larger than a smartphone. These devices are available at multi-brand stores, single brand stores, and online shopping platforms such as eBay, Alibaba, and Amazon.

The global 4G (LTE) devices market was valued at US$ 429.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecasted period (2019-2027)

The Top Leading Companies profiled in this report include: Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Lenovo Group, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and ZTE Corporation.

Market Trends

Better screen size and quality of smartphones coupled with evolution of network are major trend in the market

Smartphones manufacturers are offering mobile phones with larger screen and clear display, in order to expand their consumer base. Increasing demand for enhanced video content has resulted in transformation of phones from 2K to 4K screens. Moreover, mobile technology and internet connectivity have witnessed significant evolution, which in turn, is expected to boost the demand for 4G-LTE devices. For instance, premium smartphone makers such as Samsung, LG, and Apple are offering high-pixel resolution for smartphone screens with screen size exceeding five inches, making it a standard for other market players.

Paradigm shift from 3G to 4G cellular data network is another major trend

Consumer demand is rapidly shifting towards devices that offer innovative features and reduced latency. The difference between 3G and 4G networks is noticeable while streaming HD videos or playing online games. 4G (LTE) facilitate consumers to access content and data at a relatively higher speed as compared to 3G, which in turn, is propelling transition from 3G to 4G cellular networks.

4G (LTE) Devices Market Taxonomy:

Global 4G (LTE) devices Market, By Device Type:

Smartphones

Tablets

Global 4G (LTE) devices Market, By Pricing Range:

Low

Medium

Premium

Global 4G (LTE) devices Market, By Distribution Channel:

Multi-brand Store Organized Independent

Single Brand Store

Online

