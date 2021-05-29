[PDF] 3D Audio Market : Some Tricks About It You Wish You Knew Before.

IT equipment consists of products such as Personal computers (PCs), servers, monitors, storage devices etc. Software comprises of computer programs, firmware and applications. The IT & business services segment is further classified into consulting, custom solutions development, outsourcing services etc. The telecommunication equipment segment consists of telecom equipments such as switches, routers etc. The carrier services segment comprises of operations related revenue spent by telecom service provider on acquiring telecom capacity, primarily from overseas carrier.

How Important Is 3D Audio ?

Global 3D Audio Market – Insights

3D audio is often used in games or other interactive applications such as cinema and it helps to create a more realistic environment. The 3D audio technology was developed to mimic the real life audio through which the user can differentiate the distance of the sound coming from any direction. When compared to surround audio, 3D audio is a more complex and immersive audio system. It is used to create a more vivid projection of the surrounding environment for the listener.

3D Audio Market Prime key vendors ( 3D Sound Labs, Auro Technologies Inc., Comhear Inc., Core Sound LLC (TeraMic), DearVR, Dolby Labs, DTS Inc. (Xperi Corporation), Dysonics, Fraunhofer, Hooke Audio, ISONO Sound, OSSIC, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co., VisiSonics Corporation (Realspace 3D), and Waves Audio Ltd. ) . In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Continuous advancements in audio technology is expected drive growth of the market

Advancements in audio technology such as shift from 2D audio to 3D audio is expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, audio technology was in two dimension earlier i.e. direction above & below and front & rear equally; however, now 3-dimensional audio gives identical differences of distance (from what distance the sound is coming) and difference in direction such as the above/below/front/rear/left/right, which is a new technology for the users. This is being adopted globally for a real sound experience in different applications such as gaming, cinema, VR concerts, and automobile industry.

3D Audio Market Taxonomy

Global 3D Audio Market, By Component Type:

Hardware



Loudspeakers





Headphones





Microphones/Mic





Sound Bars



Software



Services

Global 3D Audio Market, By End-use:

Personal/In-house



Mobile Devices





Home Theater





Gaming



Commercial



Automobile





Cinema





Music





Gaming





VR Concerts





Others

