[PDF] 3D Audio Market : Sick And Tired Of Boosting Growth Range In The Old Way? Read This

What Is 3D Audio?

3D audio refers to a group of sound frequencies that manipulate the sound produced by stereo speakers, surround-speakers or headphones. It deals with the placement of sound virtually in the three dimensional space. The global 3D audio market is expected to witness high growth, as it is in its innovation stage along with high technological advancements worldwide. The 3D audio system enhances the sound and delivers mixed sound in 3 dimensional direction so that the user can identify the distance and direction from which the sound is coming.

The worldwide and keyword market as indicated by significant players including

3D Sound Labs, Auro Technologies Inc., Comhear Inc., Core Sound LLC (TeraMic), DearVR, Dolby Labs, DTS Inc. (Xperi Corporation), Dysonics, Fraunhofer, Hooke Audio, ISONO Sound, OSSIC, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co., VisiSonics Corporation (Realspace 3D), and Waves Audio Ltd.

3D Audio Market Taxonomy:

Global 3D Audio Market, By Component Type:

Hardware



Loudspeakers





Headphones





Microphones/Mic





Sound Bars



Software



Services

Global 3D Audio Market, By End-use:

Personal/In-house



Mobile Devices





Home Theater





Gaming



Commercial



Automobile





Cinema





Music





Gaming





VR Concerts





Others

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) : Is 3D Audio Market Booming In Near Future? Yes, The global 3D Audio market is estimated to account for US$ 14,812 Million by 2026 Which are the prominent 3D Audio market players across the globe? Companies Covered as part of this study include: 3D Sound Labs, Auro Technologies Inc., Comhear Inc., Core Sound LLC (TeraMic), DearVR, Dolby Labs, DTS Inc. (Xperi Corporation), Dysonics, Fraunhofer, Hooke Audio, ISONO Sound, OSSIC, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co., VisiSonics Corporation (Realspace 3D), and Waves Audio Ltd., Which Geographic Segmentation Covered In The Market Report? North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

