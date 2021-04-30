PD-1 Inhibitor Market 2021-28 Booming Trends with Merck, Novartis, Onxeo, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Taiwan Liposome Company, Tiziana Life Sciences, Genentech (Roche), AstraZeneca, Pfizer

PD-1 is a checkpoint protein on immune cells called T cells. It normally acts as a type of off switch that helps keep the T cells from attacking other cells in the body. It does this when it attaches to PD-L1, a protein on some normal (and cancer) cells.

Some of the advantages associated with certain immune checkpoint inhibitors include commercial availability, greater survival time and high potency against cancer cells.

According to the American Cancer Society Inc estimates for the year 2020, lung cancer is the second most common cancer leading to 135,720 deaths in both men and women. The statistics also report that about 13% of all lung cancers are small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and 84% non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the United States which is expected to continue in the future resulting in higher demand for these products.

Immuno-oncology drugs that block the checkpoint PD-1 have been one of the biggest success stories in the pharma industry, creating blockbusters like Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo and Merck’s Keytruda. The embrace of the drugs to treat many types of metastatic cancer has created a $23 billion market.

By far the biggest of those opportunities for Merck is non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Merck’s pivotal pan-adjuvant Keytruda trials in NSCLC are likely to read out next year, and, if the program is a success, it could add $2 billion to the drug’s sales, the analysts estimated.

North America is expected to dominate the overall immune checkpoint inhibitors market throughout the forecast term.

Key Players:

Merck

Novartis

Onxeo

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Taiwan Liposome Company

Tiziana Life Sciences

Genentech (Roche)

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the PD-1 Inhibitor market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the PD-1 Inhibitor market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the PD-1 Inhibitor market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the PD-1 Inhibitor market.

PD-1 Inhibitor Market Report Segment: by Type

Pembrolizumab

Nivolumab

Atezolizumab

Durvalumab

Avelumab

Other

PD-1 Inhibitor Market Report Segment: by Application

Melanoma

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Urothelial Carcinoma

Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Other

PD-1 Inhibitor Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on PD-1 Inhibitor market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the PD-1 Inhibitor market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

