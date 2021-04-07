PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Research 2021-Competitive Insights: Merck & Co., Inc., Roche, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd

The Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Report 2021 provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of the global industry. It provides an in-depth study of the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market by using SWOT analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: Merck & Co., Inc., Roche, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd. and BeiGene, Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in depth analysis of the global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market by value, by cancer, by treatment, by region, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the China PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market by value, by treatment and by cancer.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is generally dominated. Many competitors have established worldwide reputation with the multinational patients while some provide their drugs to the domestic patients. The manufacturers of the PD-1 and PD-1 inhibitors market produce different type of drugs, some manufacturers produce PD-1 inhibitors, some produce PD-L1 inhibitors while other produce combination of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors.

Country Coverage

China

The US

ROW

Executive Summary

Cancer is the fastest growing disease across the world and one of the most important development in the field of cancer treatment is the introduction of immune checkpoint inhibitors-agents that help to stimulate the immune system. The two main cancer treatment approaches are: Programmed Death-1 (PD-1) and Programmed Death Ligand-1 (PD-L1) inhibitors. PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are both found on the surface of the cancer cells and used to kill cancer cells.

The drugs approved as a PD-1 inhibitor are Pembrolizumab and Nivolumab and the drugs approved as a PD-L1 inhibitors are atezolizumab, Durvalumab and Avelumab. There are various PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors which are still in experimental phase of development. The adverse effects of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are pneumonitis, colitis, skin reactions, immune thrombocytopenia, cardiac insufficiency, diarrhea, pruritus, myocarditis and pneumonitis. PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors has a long history with continuously evolving new generation PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors. The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market can be segmented on the basis of type, indications, drug and distribution channel.

The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market has increased at a significant annual growth rate during the years 2016-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously. The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is expected to increase due to aging population, growth in GNI per capita, growing urban population, increasing incidence of certain types of cancer, rise in the number of people with cancer, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost of oncology treatment, side effects and toxicity, failure of clinical trials, time consuming and uncertain regulatory process, etc.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

