PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2027

Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 4.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is mainly used to make or amplify copies of deoxyribonucleic acid sequence of interest. This approach is widely used in various application such as functional analysis of genes, diagnosis of hereditary, DNA cloning, functional analysis of genes, detection of infectious diseases and forensic sciences.

Advancements in PCR & real-time PCR molecular diagnostics are largely driven by minor changes to enzymes and large-scale changes in particular result. Presently, the outbreak of novel covid-19 pandemic would create lucrative growth aspects for the market as this approach is highly critical to detect virus in individuals who exhibit no symptoms of signs of disease. Further, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing focus on research & development activities would drive the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027. As per the LANCET Public Health in 2017, the incidence of HIV has increased from 0.23 per 100,000 in 2004 to approx. 4.2 per 100,000 individuals in 2017. Similarly, as per the SupChina Organization in China, the surge in the number of HIV-infected people increased from 759,000 in 2017 to approx. 1.2 million in 2018. However, high device costs associated with DPCR is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the rapid adoption of latest PCR technology systems, increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing focus on research & development activities. Also, the dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the expansion of the molecular diagnostic. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1687

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Elekta AB Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

GRIFOLS, S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Traditional PCR

Real-time PCR

Digital PCR

By Product:

Instruments

Reagents

Consumables

By Application:

Infectious Diseases Testing

Oncology Testing

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1687

Target Audience of the Global PCR & Real-time PCR Molecular Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors