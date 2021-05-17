PCIe Switches Market : Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market  2019 – 2027

PCIe Switches Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global PCIe switches market. In terms of revenue, the global PCIe switches market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global PCIe switches market.

A PCIe switch is a device that switches PCIe buses on motherboards of computers or similar applications. The PCIe switch is a high-speed hardware interface used to connect several peripheral devices to a processor system. Continual development is taking place to make PCIe switches technologically advanced. Based on battery type, PCIe switches are classified into Gen1, Gen2, Gen3, Gen4, and Gen5 switches. Among these switches, Gen3 switches are largely being adopted, as they can be configured in a multi-host mode with the help of multiple lanes and ports.

PCIe Switches Market: Dynamics

Adoption of PCIe switches in server, storage, and general-purpose graphics processing unit (GPGPU) architectures is increasingly growing, due to their high reliability and low pin-to-pin latency. Owing to increasing demand for PCIe switches in multiple applications, manufacturers are focusing on the development of technologically advanced PCIe switches with high-speed operational capability. For instance, in August 2019, Broadcom released new Gen4 switches called PEX88000 for use by data centers and cloud providers. Additionally, rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across the globe, which require high bandwidth to perform operations smoothly, is expected to boost the demand for PCIe switches worldwide in the near future.

Moreover, continual research and development in the large display technology has changed the media & entertainment industry significantly. The industry is witnessing adoption of video wall controllers that can split a single image into parts to be displayed on individual screens. Video wall controllers are employed in various applications such as traffic control centers, utilities, telecom operations facilities, and security applications. In the video wall controller technology, the video wall processor uses PCIe of Gen-2 and Gen3-based architecture and high-density output cards to display videos seamlessly on screens of up to 4K resolution.

Furthermore, video wall controllers offer high-resolution displays, superior reliability, and versatility with a powerful processing and computing system. This factor is estimated to drive the global PCIe switches market during the forecast period.

Additionally, several manufacturers of PCIe switches are focusing on the development of technologically advanced switches with high density, high efficiency, and low latency. Demand for high mobile bandwidth is rising among consumers, with the emergence of applications such as self-driving cars, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). In order to fulfill the requirement for high bandwidth for smooth functioning of these applications, manufacturers are engaged in developing PCIe switches with multiple ports, high capacity, and high performance. This is expected to be a prominent factor propelling the global PCIe switches market during the forecast period.

PCIe Switches Market: Prominent Regions

North America is the dominant region of the global PCIe switches market. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to growing adoption of PCIe switches in data centers across the region. PCIe switches are used in various sectors, which include data centers, communications, military & defense, and industrial. Among these, PCIe switches are largely used in data centers, as they are useful to establish multiple connections on workstations and servers with high-performance computing and low latency.

Thus, rising adoption of PCIe switches in data centers is driving the demand for PCIe switches in North America. Additionally, PCIe switches are also used in the military & defense industry in applications such as avionics computers, ground control stations, unmanned systems payloads, command and control, and surveillance. In the defense sector, the demand for products with reduced weight and reduced size is prevalent for use in military electronics systems.

