PCD And PCBN Material For Cutting Tools Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook – 2026

Polycrystalline diamond (PCD) is a diamond grit that is fused together under high pressure and high temperature conditions in the presence of a catalytic metal.

Polycrystalline cubic boron nitride (PCBN) composites are made of micron-sized CBN (cubic boron nitride) powder sintered together with various ceramic materials, making it an extremely hard and thermally stable tool material. Most PCBN materials are welded together with the carbide substrate. Cubic boron nitride is second only to synthetic diamond and is the second hardest material in the world, but it has extremely high thermal stability and chemical inertness.

Top Companies in the Global PCD And PCBN Material For Cutting Tools Market: Iljin Diamond Co., Ltd, A. Landau and Company, Industrial Abrasives Limited, SF Diamond, SsangYong Material Corporation, NanoDiamond Products DAC, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Global Cutting Tools, Shannon Abrasives, Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Global PCD And PCBN Material For Cutting Tools Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global PCD And PCBN Material For Cutting Tools market on the basis of Types are:

PCD Materials

PCBN Materials

On the basis of Application, the Global PCD And PCBN Material For Cutting Tools market is segmented into:

Milling

Turning

Drilling

Grinding

Others

Regional Analysis For PCD And PCBN Material For Cutting Tools Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global PCD And PCBN Material For Cutting Tools market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

