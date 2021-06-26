Payroll Outsourcing Services Market May Set New Growth Story | Accenture, Genpact, Infosys ,IBM

The latest study released on the Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Payroll Outsourcing Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Definition and Brief Information about Payroll Outsourcing Services:

Payroll outsourcing services in a business means engaging an external party to handle all payroll related activities. Outsourcing of payroll functions is generally done to reduce cost and save time required to deal with financial tasks related to payroll. Hiring an external firm to handle payroll activities means a business organization can do away with the need to hire and train a large in-house payroll staff, buy appropriate software packages for payroll functions, and remain constantly updated about complicated tax regulations. Payroll outsourcing services are beneficial for all kinds of businesses, regardless of the organization having a large payroll or a mid-range or small payroll. This has projected the growth of the global payroll outsourcing services market over the forecast period.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Accenture plc (Ireland),Genpact (United States),Infosys (India),IBM (United States),CGI Inc. (Canada),Cegedim (United Kingdom),Ceridian HCM, Inc. (United States),NGA Human Resources (United Kingdom),Neeyamo (India),Workday, Inc. (United States),Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (United States),Logica plc (United Kingdom)

Market Trends:

Growing Focus on Business Process Automation

Emphasizing On the Technological Advancement in the Payroll Outsourcing Services



Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of New IT Solutions like Payroll Outsourcing Services

Growing Digitization in Numerous Industries across the Globe

Market Opportunities:

Growth in the IT Sector in Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for Payroll Outsourcing Services From the Manufacturing and BFSI Industry

The Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software/Online Services, Professional Employment Organization, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Travel and Hospitality, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Professional Services, Manufacturing, Logistics, Others), Pricing Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Payroll Outsourcing Services Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Payroll Outsourcing Services Market

Chapter 3 – Payroll Outsourcing Services Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Payroll Outsourcing Services Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Payroll Outsourcing Services Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Payroll Outsourcing Services Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Payroll Outsourcing Services Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

