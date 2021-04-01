Payment Processing Rings Market Shoots 3X CAGR by 2028 with McLear Ltd., LogBar Inc., Moodmetric, Shanxi Jakcom Technology Ltd., Ringly Inc., Kerv Wearables, Vinaya, Oura, Nimb, and Fujitsu

This ceramic smart ring is both a convenience and a conversation-starter. User can use it to pay contactless in shops and on public transport, thanks to the embedded NFC chip. Tap it at the checkout to pay like a contactless debit or credit card or an Oyster card.

The ring allows payments at any contactless payment terminal. Transactions now will take even less time. These smart rings with NFC can be connected to your bank accounts, credit or debit cards (only Visa and Mastercard at the moment). It works for both iOS and Android.

Contactless payment rings allow you to pay for small purchases simply by tapping the payment terminal with the NFC Smart Ring. No payment cards or PIN codes are needed. Here are two NFC Smart Rings that you can use for paying purchases: McLEAR, K Ring, Xenxo S-Ring, and Token Smart Ring.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

McLear Ltd., LogBar Inc., Moodmetric, Shanxi Jakcom Technology Ltd., Ringly Inc., Kerv Wearables, Vinaya, Oura, Nimb, and Fujitsu

The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

By Operating System

Google Android

Apple iOS,

Microsoft Windows

By Technology

Near-field Communication (NFC)

Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

Others

By End Users

Public Sector Banks

Private Sector Banks

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the Payment Processing Rings market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments.

The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

