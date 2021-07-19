Payment Gateway Market Growth,Trends,Covid-19 Impact and Forecast 2021-2028

Payment gateway is a server and software that transfers all information related to an online transaction of a specific bank account and sends the response to consumers regarding the status of their transaction, whether it is successful or declined. In addition, it basically acts like a mediator between banks and various ecommerce web sites as well as mobile applications where an online transaction is done. Payment gateway authenticates online transactions by encrypting sensitive data. In addition, payment gateway provides security by preventing any online frauds with the help of card verification value (CVV) and address verification system (AVS). With the rise in the trend of online transactions, the market is expected to witness a tremendous growth in the future.

Rise in large volume of transactions dataand high adoption rate of various online payments modes such as credit cards, debit cards, net banking, and mobile wallets drive growth of the market. In addition, increase in use and easy availability of high-speed Internet fuels the market growth. However, data and security issues hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growth in new mobile applications that support online transactions and rise in thee-commerce sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global payment gateway market.

The payment gateway market is growing at a very fast pace across the globe. In addition, the market is very competitive so prominent players are adopting different strategies such as expansion of their services, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and mergers to increase their customer base. For instance, in January 2020, PayU acquired a controlling stake in digital credit platform PaySense.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global payment gateway market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global payment gateway market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

