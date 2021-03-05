Payment Gateway Market 2021 Global Outlook – PayPal Holdings Inc., Amazon Pay (Amazon.com Inc.), Stripe Inc., Skrill Limited, PayU Group

Payment Gateway Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Payment Gateway Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The payment gateway market was valued at USD 17.2 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 42.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.43%, over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355699/payment-gateway-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Global Payment Gateway Market are PayPal Holdings Inc., Amazon Pay (Amazon.com Inc.), Stripe Inc., Skrill Limited, PayU Group, Adyen NV, Payza, Ingenico Group, Alipay.com Co Ltd, Payoneer Inc., Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd, VeriFone Holdings Inc. and others.

Regional Outlook of Payment Gateway Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– January 2020: PayU announced to acquire a controlling stake in the digital credit platform, PaySense. As part of the transaction, PayU’s consumer-lending businesses, LazyPay and PaySense, will merge their business operations to build a full-stack digital lending platform in India.

– January 2020: PayPal Holding Inc partnered with UnionPay International (UPI), where both companies will work together to accelerate the growth of their networks. As part of the agreement, PayPal has committed to supporting UPI acceptance globally, where PayPal is accepted, offering UnionPay cardholders more choice when shopping.

– April 2019: Stripe announced the acquisition of Touchtech Payments. It is a startup out of Ireland that works with banks to help them build and manage the verification process, which requires the customer to provide two different forms of authentication from cardholders to process transactions. This acquisition will help the company prepare for new regulations in Europe and improve security in online transactions.

Key Market Trends:

The Retail Segment Expected to Grow Significantly

– The market studied is changing in line with consumer behavior. Cashless economy, mobile banking, instant payments, digital commerce, and the growing impact of regulatory agencies are a few trends affecting the retail sector. Online payments make the payment process easier, and they are more convenient for consumers, who benefit from shorter lines, cash-on-hand issue elimination, and faster moving queues.

– Evidently, Retail stores and services worldwide are rapidly adopting and have integrated mobile payment applications, such as PayPal, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, AliPay, and WeChat Pay, to accept payments. Further, owing to the changing lifestyles, daily commerce, and rapid growth in online retailing, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The raging demand for online retailing across the world is expected to drive online payment, thereby propelling the payment gateway market over the forecast period.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355699/payment-gateway-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Payment Gateway Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.