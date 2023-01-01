‘Payday 3’ Lands The First New Game Announcement Of 2023

Payday 2 Starbreeze

It’s both a extremely good thought or a extremely unhealthy thought to announce your upcoming sport on New Yr’s Eve, however it was sufficient to get me to sit down up and take discover, given how little different gaming information ever drops throughout this time.

Payday 3 was announced late yesterday, and trickling into the primary information cycle of 2023 right here. The announcement was made with a brief teaser video, and a hyperlink the place you possibly can wishlist the sport on Steam already:

The sport shall be out in 2023, in line with the announcement, for each console and PC, although a particular date or window was not given. Right here’s the outline for the sport listed on Steam:

“PAYDAY 3 is the a lot anticipated sequel to probably the most standard co-op shooters ever. Since its launch, PAYDAY-players have been reveling within the thrill of a superbly deliberate and executed heist. That’s what makes PAYDAY a high-octane, co-op FPS expertise the ultimate.

Step out of retirement again into the lifetime of crime within the sneakers of the Payday Gang, the envy of their friends and the nightmare of law-enforcement wherever they go. A number of years after the crew’s reign of terror over Washington DC has ended, they assemble as soon as once more to take care of the menace that roused them out of early retirement.”

It has been almost a decade for the reason that launch of Payday 2, which was out in August 2013. As a part of Steam’s Winter Sale, the sport is at the moment 90% off and prices 99 cents. Sure, 99 cents.

Payday 2 has had an attention-grabbing decade, the place it veered between mass reputation and monetary troubles for its father or mother writer Starbreeze Studios, which resulted in halted growth in 2018. However, after restructuring, Starbreeze and Overkill resumed work on the sport in October 2019, and as such, it’s racked up a complete of 10 DLC heists over time.

One among its largest controversies occurred again in 2015 when it added safes to the cardboard drop system that might end in elevated energy for weapons, and a month later, stumbled into issues once more when a brand new pack contained greater than beauty additions. This was again within the peak of the loot field days, however even then, this was seen as going to far for followers who pushed again towards the monetization and criticized Overkill. In 2016, Starbreeze acquired the rights to Payday and declared these items would cease taking place.

Reportedly, Payday 1 and a couple of collectively have offered greater than 9 million items, although that was again in 2014 and the figures could also be fairly outdated. It stays to be seen how effectively Payday 3 will do a decade after the unique however with 44,000 likes on its announcement tweet and a couple of million impressions in half a day, there does appear to be a very good quantity of curiosity.

