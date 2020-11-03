Pay less for your HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset with this promo code

There are many gaming headsets out there. Yesterday we offered the FNACTIC REACT, a solid alternative to the HyperX Cloud I and II. Today we have a good plan thanks to a 15% promo code for the HyperX Cloud Alpha model.

A gaming headset that can only please you

HyperX has established its accessories in the gaming world and the Cloud Alpha offers a very good audio experience, even if it is a 2.0 stereo system. It has two-chamber drivers that ensure a sound that is true to the original with very little distortion. You will hear your enemies and teammates perfectly.

The pads that cover the headphones contain memory foam under the leather cover, so that you are very comfortable even after several hours of gaming.

In addition, this gaming headset is compatible with PCs, PS4, Xbox One and all devices with a 3.5 mm jack connection.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is currently $ 99.99, but promo code VIP15 gives you a 15% discount, or around $ 15, which is a drop to just $ 85.

Why crack

Sound quality finish and ruggedness A very good price for a great gaming headset

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.