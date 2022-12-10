Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism

The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for practically 4 years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner however not Whelan.

David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump appears to have talked about his brother’s wrongful detention extra previously 24 hours than he did throughout the two years of his presidency throughout which Whelan was imprisoned.

“I don’t recommend he cares now any greater than he did then (zero),” he mentioned.

The USA secured Griner’s launch on Thursday after she had been detained in Russia since February for having vape cartridges with cannabis oil on her whereas within the nation. Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms supplier Viktor Bout, who had served 10 years of a 25-year sentence for conspiracy to kill U.S. residents, help of a delegated terrorist group and different expenses.

Critics of the deal have mentioned that Russia acquired higher phrases in getting again an arms supplier, whereas the U.S. received Griner however not Whelan.

Trump went additional, saying on Fact Social that Griner “overtly hates our nation” and suggesting that Whelan ought to have been freed as an alternative.

Whelan was accused of spying for the U.S. and arrested on espionage expenses in 2018. He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in jail.

“What a silly and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!” Trump wrote.

Griner has beforehand spoken out about sure social points, telling the Arizona Republic in 2020 that she doesn’t consider the nationwide anthem needs to be performed earlier than WNBA video games. She mentioned she didn’t imply any disrespect to the nation, noting that her father served within the Vietnam Battle and was in legislation enforcement and that she has satisfaction for her nation.

Trump has beforehand criticized athletes who’ve been vocal about racial justice and police brutality points, together with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Biden has asserted that the Russians are treating Whelan’s case in a different way from Griner’s and had been unwilling to incorporate him within the deal, however U.S. officers are persevering with to work towards releasing him.

