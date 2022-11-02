Paul Pelosi was unconscious in a pool of his own blood for 3 minutes following hammer attack

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 07: Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi stroll the purple carpet throughout the twenty seventh Annual Kennedy Heart Honors at John F. Kennedy Heart for the Performing Arts on December 7, 2014 in Washington, DC.Kris Connor/Getty Photos

The person accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer was arraigned on Tuesday.

He pleaded not responsible to a litany of state fees, together with tried homicide and kidnapping.

A submitting from the DA’s workplace additionally supplied grim new particulars as to how the assault transpired.

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi lay unconscious in a pool of his personal blood for 3 minutes after an attacker struck him within the head with a hammer at full drive throughout a break-in final week.

Based on new particulars from San Francisco’s District Lawyer Brooke Jenkins, the suspect hit Pelosi with the hammer in entrance of law enforcement officials after Pelosi did not seize the hammer away from him.

The suspect, David DePape, pleaded not responsible to a number of state fees together with tried homicide and tried kidnapping at a Tuesday arraignment, and he faces two felony fees from the US Justice Division as properly.

“What’s clear is that this case is weak to misinformation,” Jenkins mentioned outdoors the San Francisco Superior Court docket. “This was not a random act of violence and this was not a random residential housebreaking–he sought to come back and hurt the speaker of the home of america.”

On Tuesday, the San Francisco DA’s workplace requested Decide Diane Northway to detain DePape till future hearings.

Northway additionally signed a protecting order disallowing DePape from coming inside 150 yards of Nancy or Paul Pelosi, or contacting them.

In a court docket submitting, the DA supplied a brand new perception into the incident that occurred within the early hours of Friday, October 28. Prosecutors described the graphic scene that police witnessed when opening Pelosi’s door.

Prosecutors wrote within the court docket submitting that after police reached the residence, Pelosi walked with the attacker to the primary ground of his home and was in a position to open the door for them. The 2 struggled over the hammer in entrance of the officers on the doorway earlier than the suspect bludgeoned him, the submitting mentioned.

“One officer ordered, ‘Drop the hammer!'” the submitting mentioned. “However Mr. Pelosi couldn’t preserve his grip on the hammer. A second later, Defendant wrenched the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi, instantly stepped again, and lunged at Mr. Pelosi, placing Mr. Pelosi within the head at full drive with the hammer, which knocked Mr. Pelosi unconscious.”

The submitting added that Pelosi handed out briefly and began to bleed from his head earlier than medical assist arrived.

“The officers rushed into the home, tackled Defendant, and disarmed him,” prosecutors wrote. “Mr. Pelosi remained unresponsive for about three minutes, waking up in a pool of his personal blood.”

Paul Pelosi underwent surgical procedure at Zuckerberg San Francisco Normal Hospital to restore “a cranium fracture and critical accidents to his proper arm and fingers,” Speaker Pelosi’s workplace mentioned in a press release final week.

If convicted on the state tried kidnapping cost, DePape might serve as much as 20 years in jail and will serve life in jail if convicted on all state fees.

His public defender has denied all allegations in opposition to him.

Authorities declare that DePape broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco residence final week searching for Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, DC, on the time of the assault. Prosecutors added that DePape opened as much as police after he was detained with none questioning.

“Defendant instructed officers and medics on the scene, ‘I am sick of the insane fucking degree of lies popping out of Washington, DC, I got here right here to have a bit chat together with his spouse,'” in line with the submitting. “Defendant added: ‘I did not actually need to harm him, however you realize this was a suicide mission. I am not going to face right here and do nothing even when it prices me my life. Hurting him was not my purpose. I instructed him earlier than I attacked him, that he is escalating issues, and I’ll undergo him if I’ve to.'”

DePape additionally beforehand espoused conspiratorial views, believing that COVID-19 was a plan hatched by the worldwide elite, following QAnon and pushing 2020 election lies.

On the Tuesday press convention, Jenkins made it clear that she’d push for him to remain detained by means of proceedings, calling him “harmful.”

“I contemplate him harmful,” Jenkins mentioned on the press convention. “This isn’t consultant of the state or security of San Francisco, it is extra consultant of the state of politics in america.”

