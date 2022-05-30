Paul Pelosi Arrested on DUI Charge: Here’s the Insider Story!!

The California Highway Patrol told The Chronicle that Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after the Porsche he was driving crashed into another car late Saturday night in Napa County.

According to jail records, Pelosi was arrested at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday and booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections at around 4 a.m. on Sunday. He is charged with misdemeanors for allegedly driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher. The judge set bail at $5,000.

When her husband was picked up in California, Nancy Pelosi was not there. She was in Providence, Rhode Island, where she got an honorary degree from Brown University and spoke at the graduation ceremony.

“This is a private matter that happened while the Speaker was on the East Coast,” Drew Hammill, the House speaker’s spokesman, told USA TODAY.

A CHP press release says that the accident happened at the intersection of State Route 29 and Walnut Lane, which is north of the town of Yountville. The CHP said that Pelosi drove a 2021 Porsche into the intersection. A 2014 Jeep then hit him. No one was hurt in the accident, and the driver of the Jeep was not taken into custody. The CHP didn’t give any more information about what happened.

According to her Twitter account, the congresswoman gave the commencement speech at Brown University’s graduation ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony was held in Providence, Rhode Island.

A Brief Introduction To Paul Pelosi!!

Paul Francis Pelosi Sr. is an American businessman who was born on April 15, 1940. He owns and runs Financial Leasing Services, Inc., an investment and consulting firm in San Francisco that deals with real estate and venture capital.

He was also the owner of the United Football League’s Sacramento Mountain Lions, who no longer play. Paul is married to Nancy Pelosi, who is the speaker of the U.S. House.

