Paul Pelosi and alleged attacker were both clothed when police arrived

The declare: Paul Pelosi and his attacker had been of their underwear when police confirmed up

David DePape, accused of attacking Paul Pelosi on Oct. 28, has been charged with tried homicide, assault with a lethal weapon and housebreaking, amongst different counts.

Following the assault, social media customers have shared quite a lot of false claims concerning the incident. Considered one of these claims is that Pelosi and DePape had been of their underwear when police arrived on the scene.

“Paul Pelosi & his attacker had been half bare when the police confirmed up,” says an Oct. 28 Instagram put up. “They had been each of their underwear.”

The put up garnered greater than 60,000 likes within the first 4 days. Comparable iterations have been shared on Fb, Instagram and Twitter.

The claims are false. A information outlet mistakenly reported that DePape was in his underwear on the time of the assault, however has since revealed a correction. DePape was sporting shorts whereas Pelosi was sporting a pajama shirt and boxer shorts, police stated.

No proof that Pelosi and DePape had been of their underwear

KTVU Fox 2 within the Bay Space initially reported that DePape was in his underwear when apprehended, in accordance with Politico. The information outlet has since corrected the error, including an editor’s word to the underside of its Oct. 28 article.

“CORRECTION: An earlier model of this story misstated what clothes the suspect was sporting when officers discovered him,” reads the word.

The district courtroom’s felony criticism says DePape was sporting shorts on the time of the assault.

“Officers eliminated a cellphone, money, clipper playing cards and an unidentified card from DEPAPE’s proper shorts pocket,” reads the criticism.

Truth test: False declare that safety cameras malfunctioned throughout break-in at Pelosi residence

Pelosi was sporting a pajama shirt and boxers on the time.

“Mr. Pelosi, who was sleeping, was sporting a loose-fitting pajama shirt and boxer shorts,” District Lawyer Brooke Jenkins stated at an Oct. 31 press convention.

This declare has been debunked by PolitiFact, AP Information and FactCheck.org.

Our score: False

Primarily based on our analysis, we price FALSE the declare that Pelosi and his attacker had been of their underwear when police confirmed up. A information outlet mistakenly reported that DePape was in his underwear on the time of the assault however has since corrected itself. DePape was sporting shorts, and Pelosi was sporting a pajama shirt and boxer shorts.

This text initially appeared on USA TODAY: Truth test: Paul Pelosi and alleged attacker had been each clothed