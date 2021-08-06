“Patrões Fora”: The SIC comedy is back this Saturday

José Raposo was not supposed to participate in the new season of the project led by João Baião.

The first season premiered in December 2020.

Patrões Fora, the SIC sitcom that debuted late last year, is back with a new season starting this Saturday, August 7th. Turn on the TV from 9:45 p.m. to see a summer special of this project.

João Baião, Natalina José, Noémia Costa and Sofia Arruda are some of the actors. After the tragic death of Maria João Abreu (who also took part in “Patrões Fora”), José Raposo was not supposed to return to this project.

This new season will replace the reruns of “Terra Nossa”, the program by César Mourão, on the network of the Paço de Arcos television network. The new episodes promise more adventures for the family and the Barata company.