Patrick Mahomes’ postgame interview on Fox turned into a fun Chiefs group celebration

Fox Sports activities’ Tom Rinaldi stopped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a postgame interview following the Chiefs’ 44-23 win over the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Mahomes was requested about shredding the vaunted San Francisco protection, then talked about how the new-look offense has executed effectively this season. Earlier than Mahomes might end his second reply, tight finish Travis Kelce crashed the interview.

Then extensive receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling joined the enjoyable and linebacker Willie Homosexual Jr. quickly was on digital camera.

Viewers on Fox Sports activities noticed a small Chiefs celebration escape and it was a fun interview.

Rinaldi requested Kelce how he’d have fun Nationwide Tight Ends Day, which was Sunday, and he stated: “Nicely, we received a bye week, so I get to have fun it for a complete week.”

Mahomes added: “We’re going to have fun it now. We’re gonna have fun it.”

Kelce famous it’ll be a enjoyable aircraft flight again to Kansas Metropolis.