Patrícia Palhares, João Palhinha’s wife, had already participated in an SIC program

She was one of the most acclaimed competitors at the premiere of “All Together Now” on TVI.

The participant is 23 years old.

The debut of “All Together Now”, Cristina Ferreira’s new show on TVI, opened with Patrícia Palhares. The 23-year-old, born in Braga but living in Lisbon, smiling and confident, was the first to face the jury of 100 personalities that she had to evaluate.

When pressing the button, only five judges decided against it and stayed on their red squares. Everyone else gave their blessing to Patrícia Palhares, who took “Never Enough” from the soundtrack of the film “O Grande Showman” for his performance.

In the last duel of the program, the second and third participants had to face each other so that the jury could decide who should reach the semifinals – together with the professional lyricist Nataliya Stepanska, who took first place, with an impressive score of 98 in this Episode from “All Together Now”.

In this second performance Patrícia Palhares interpreted “Always Remember Us This Way”, Lady Gaga’s theme for another soundtrack, this time from the film “Assim Nasce Uma Estrela”.

In the introduction, which served as a short presentation, TVI soon revealed that Patrícia Palhares is married to someone she knows, sports soccer player João Palhinha.

The two met when Patrícia Palhares sang in a match between the home team and Benfica at the Braga Stadium. At the time, João Palhinha was playing for Braga and he was meeting Patrícia at the time.

He had a final score of 91 (after the first 95).

From there they developed a relationship, and the marriage proposal came through the hull of a small sailboat on the banks of the Tagus River in Belém. “Do you agree to marry me?” Asked João Palhinha with the written message. The answer was an immediate “yes”.

Patrícia started singing with her parents as a child – in karaoke bars – and from then on she developed a passion for music. He has worked at public and private events and his biggest dream is to pursue a career in this artistic field. You can hear different covers of your performances on your YouTube channel.

The competitor assumes that with this participation in “All Together Now” she wants to pay tribute to a special person in her life, her deceased maternal grandfather.

In 2017, when he was 20 years old, he took part in another talent show, albeit from SIC. In “Just Duet – The Perfect Duet” he started with “Creep” by Radiohead. In the next phase of the duets he joined another competitor, Sara Ribeiro, with whom he played REM’s “Everybody Hurts”.

Patrícia Palhares also sang with Agir, her team’s mentor in Format. Together they played Adele’s When We Were Young.

In addition to music, he began to study dentistry, which he has since interrupted – but he assures that he would like to complete the course. Patrícia Palhares already had an audience on social media that followed her: before participating in All Together Now, she exceeded 16,000 followers on Instagram. Now there are almost 28 thousand.

After beating Joana Nunes and finishing second, Patrícia Palhares qualified for the semifinals. Every Sunday there are new participants in the Altice Arena who are judged by the multifaceted jury.

While “All Together Now” was TVI’s biggest bet lately, it failed to beat SIC’s broadcast of the latest episode of the soap opera “Terra Brava” despite beating the finale of “The Mask”.

The TV channel Paço de Arcos led the audience of the day with a big advantage. In the coming weeks the competition promises to stay strong on Sunday evening: “Hell’s Kitchen” is coming, Ljubomir Stanisic’s first program on SIC.

Also read the chronicle of the humorist Miguel Lambertini about the premiere of “All Together Now”.