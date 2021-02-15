Patient Self-Service Kiosk Market- Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2026

Global Patient Self-Service Kiosk Market generated revenue of US$ 558.5 million in 2019. The technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,637.5 million by 2026. North America dominated the market and is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2021-2026 as the people in this region are more tech-savvy and are also looking for the technology which helps their save time and offer ease.

Self-Service Technology is technological interfaces that enable customers to produce a service independent of direct service employee involvement. To add on, digital transformation has tremendously changed the interaction between a company as well as customers and service offerings. Technology in the healthcare field is not merely limited to the research lab, operating room, and the exam room, though. It is transforming the entire patient experience – starting with the check-in process. New treatments are emerging, diseases are being cured, robotics are being utilized for surgical procedures, and thanks to telemedicine, patients are now able to virtually interact with physicians from the comfort of their own homes. Technology in the healthcare field is not merely limited to the research lab, operating room, and the exam room, though. It is transforming the entire patient experience – starting with the check-in process.

Some of the major players operating in the market include IBM Corporation, Clearwave Corporation, Fabcon, Inc., SlabbKiosks, KIOSK Information Systems Inc., Phoenix Kiosk Inc., RedyRef Interactive Kiosks, EMBROSS Group Pty Ltd, Advantech Co., Ltd., Meridian Kiosks LLC.

Developments in technology such as smartphones and IoT have also surged the need for instant fulfillment among consumers. Furthermore, technology acceptance, positive consumer intention to self-service technologies, ease of use, and enhanced reliability and perceived interactivity along with widespread readiness of self-service technology among rural as well as urban areas are some of the notable factors affecting the growth prospects of self-service technologies. It has been anticipated as per the survey that more than 80% of companies expect that self-service will be the fastest-growing channel in customer service by 2021 across the globe. Based on product type, the patient self-service kiosk market is classified into a touch screen and mobile kiosk. The recent improvements in touchscreens, intelligent scripting, and high-resolution displays have made kiosks an attractive option for the hospital ambulatory settings and emergency departments.

Amongst mobility type, freestanding segment dominated the market in 2019 The mobility segment is bifurcated into freestanding, mobile, wall-mounted, and countertop. The freestanding segment dominated the market with a share of 63.8% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as the patient can reduce entry errors and the stress associated with a medical visit while entering information using the keyboard, a credit card, or any freestanding patient self-service kiosks biometric technology. The freestanding kiosks are the most noticeable type when the informational and branding content presentation is desired. However, mobile kiosks are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Amongst type, internet kiosks segment holds the major share Based on type, the market is fragmented into touch screen and internet kiosks. The internet kiosks dominated the market with a share of 73.6% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The emergence of Internet-based payment platforms such as Apple Pay and Android Pay are slowly supplementing the debit/credit card culture and solving the issue of a time-consuming hunt for an ATM in the vicinity. However, touch screen kiosks are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Amongst application type, collection of co-payments segment is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the application type, the market is segmented into self-check-in, floor map and department navigation, prescription order refilling, and updating and collection of co-payments. Collection of Co-payments segment dominated the market with a share of 32.2% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, self-check-in is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the analyzed period owing to the reduction of wait times for patients, increase in the productivity of the staff, streamlined payment processes, and the improvement in the patient’s overall experience.

Amongst end-users, hospitals and clinics are expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period Based on the end-user, the market is fragmented into hospitals and clinics, laboratories, and pharma clinics. In 2019, the hospitals and clinics accounted for the maximum market share with 68.7% and is expected to be the leading segment of the patient self-service kiosk market during the forecast period. The patient kiosks in hospitals minimize queuing time for patients and reduce paperwork, resulting in freeing up time for staff and a reduction in administration costs. However, the pharma stores segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

