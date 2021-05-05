Patient Registry Software Market Top Vendors, Application, Regional Analysis ,Trend, Growth, Application and Outlook Analysis Report 2027

Global Patient Registry Software Market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 which is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion, at a CAGR 14.3% from 2020-2027.

This is a recent report generated by Qualiket Research which provides in-depth insights, revenue details and other information regarding the global patient registry software market. The Global Patient Registry Software Market report covers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, key developments, technologiAdd Newcal innovations, future strategies, mergers & acquisitions, and market footprint.

Patient registry software is used to collect data related to diagnosis or condition of patients for noting the number of new medical devices being used or going through new procedure. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in usage of the stored data for post marketing surveillance and increase in government spending to build patient registries will drive the market growth.

Increase in pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global patient registry software market growth. Furthermore, Increase in government initiatives to build patient registries will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of EHRs and other e-health solutions will propel the growth of patient registry software market growth. Regularity authorities in developed nations are focusing on the wider implementation of Electronic Health Record (EHR) solutions in their healthcare practices in order to improve the delivery of healthcare services. For Instance, in Europe, spending on patient registry software by healthcare industry is estimated to have grown by 32.0% in 2018. Also, rise in investments in the clinical trials by majority of pharmaceutical, and biotechnological companies is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

The key operating players are profiled in this report including Phytel, , Opentext Corporation, Syneos Health, Figmd, Imagetrend, Cecity.Com, IQVIA Holdings Global Vision Technologies, Dacima Software, IFA Systems Ag, and Mckesson Corporation.

Market Restraints

However, increase in privacy and data security concerns is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global patient registry software market growth. Also, lack of skilled and trained resources as well as lack of awareness regarding software will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Global Patient Registry Software Market is segmented into type, software, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the Global Patient Registry Software Market is segmented into Disease Registries, Health Service Registries, and Product Registries. On the basis of software, the Global Patient Registry Software Market is segmented into Stand-alone Software, and Integrated Software. Also, on the basis of end user, the Global Patient Registry Software Market is segmented into Hospitals, Government Organization and Third Party Administration, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Medical Device Companies, and Others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Global Patient Registry Software Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is expected to dominate the global patient registry software market in terms of revenue during this forecast period, due to increase government funding for development of patient registries, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increase in adoption of these solutions across various countries in this region. Also, APAC is expected to register significant market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID 19

The COVID 19 outbreak has increased the demand for patient registries, as they help researchers to understand the disease prognosis and helps physicians to determine the best method to treat COVID-19 patients. Also, patient registry software help in the collection or real-world evidence of clinical encounters and offer opportunities to potentially study the clinical effectiveness of treatments for patients.

Key Features

