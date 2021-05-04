Patient Registry Software Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities during 2021 to 2025 – Dacima Software Inc., FIGmd, Inc., Global Vision Technologies, Inc., Image Trend, Inc., IQVIA, Liasion Technologies, McKensson Corporation

The Patient Registry Software Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Patient Registry Software market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Patient Registry Software market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

The patient registry software market is fragmented competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Dacima Software Inc., FIGmd, Inc., Global Vision Technologies, Inc., Image Trend, Inc., IQVIA, Liasion Technologies, McKensson Corporation, Syneos Health, and Velos Inc., among others.

The patient registry software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Integrated Software Segment is is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Patient Registry Software Market

Although niche stand-alone software finds extensive application in the healthcare industry for collection and assessment of various types of registries, yet the largest market share is still occupied by integrated software, which provides multiple modules offering a comprehensive range of features normally available in stand-alone software.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

In the United States, digital infrastructure development for healthcare and electronic health record adoption started earlier. For example, within the country, the federal government has been encouraging the use of its healthcare data through various policies and initiatives.

